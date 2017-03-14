BRIEF-Hunter Hall updates on takeover offer from Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co's unit

March 15 (Reuters) - Hunter Hall International Ltd:
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"
* "no action is required by hunter hall shareholders at this time"
* Under revised WHSP cash offer, offer consideration comprises unconditional offer price of $2.60 cash per Hunter Hall share
* Independent directors of hunter hall continue to recommend that shareholders reject WHSP cash offer
* Refers to takeover offer from whsp