5 months ago
BRIEF-Hunter Hall updates on takeover offer from Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co's unit
March 14, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hunter Hall updates on takeover offer from Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Hunter Hall International Ltd:

* Asx alert-market update,sol-hhl.ax

* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"

* "no action is required by hunter hall shareholders at this time"

* Under revised WHSP cash offer, offer consideration comprises unconditional offer price of $2.60 cash per Hunter Hall share

* Independent directors of hunter hall continue to recommend that shareholders reject WHSP cash offer

* Refers to takeover offer from whsp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

