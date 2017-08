March 21 (Reuters) - Hunters Property Plc:

* Proposed acquisition of franchising business assets of Besley Hill Franchising Ltd, seller, for 2.5 mln pounds

* Placing of new ordinary shares to raise up to 1.32 mln pounds which will be used to finance part of cost of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)