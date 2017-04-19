FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.17
April 19, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2017 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.28% at march 31, 2017, down 61 basis points from a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.67% at march 31, 2017, down from 9.73% a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc says qtrly FTE net interest income $742 million versus $512 million

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses $68 million versus. $28 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net charge-offs $39 million versus. $9 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - we expect full-year revenue growth to be in excess of 20%

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - remain on track to implement all firstmerit-related cost savings by end of 2017 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

