FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 minutes ago
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 minutes ago

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports record quarterly earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Quarterly revenue rose 37 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.41% at June 30, 2017, down 55 basis points from a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Qtrly net interest income - fte $ ‍757​ million versus $516 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.88% at June 30, 2017, up from 9.80% a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Expect full-year revenue growth to be in excess of 20%

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Remain on track to implement all firstmerit-related cost savings by end of 2017 Q3

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly net charge-offs equated to 0.21 percent of average loans and leases

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - "Expect economic activity will modestly improve during second half"

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Remain committed to annual goal to deliver positive operating leverage

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Provision for credit losses of $25 million in Q2 2017 was consistent with the $25 million provision in the year ago quarter

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Board authorized repurchase of up to $308 million of common shares over four quarters through 2018 Q2

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly net charge-offs $36 million versus $17 million in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.