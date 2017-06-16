June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - construction is scheduled to begin in Q4 of 2018, and delivery is expected in 2024

* Huntington Ingalls - shipbuilding division has been awarded contract for detail design and construction of Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville