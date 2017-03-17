BRIEF-Huntsman announces intention to close remaining operations at its titanium dioxide facility in France

March 17 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman announces intention to close remaining operations at its titanium dioxide facility in calais, france

* Huntsman corp- 108 positions on site will be affected.

* Huntsman corp - plan to close white end finishing and packaging operation of its titanium dioxide manufacturing facility based in calais, france, during q3 2017

* Huntsman corp - plan to close calais white end is structured to allow completion of any remaining obligations to any third parties and regulators

* Huntsman corp - closure of calais facility will increase recently announced business improvement program by $15 million to total annual benefit of $90 million