BRIEF-Huntsman announces intention to close remaining operations at its titanium dioxide facility in France

March 17 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman announces intention to close remaining operations at its titanium dioxide facility in calais, france
* Huntsman corp- 108 positions on site will be affected.
* Huntsman corp says 108 positions on site will be affected
* Huntsman corp - plan to close white end finishing and packaging operation of its titanium dioxide manufacturing facility based in calais, france, during q3 2017
* Huntsman corp - plan to close calais white end is structured to allow completion of any remaining obligations to any third parties and regulators
* Huntsman corp - closure of calais facility will increase recently announced business improvement program by $15 million to total annual benefit of $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: