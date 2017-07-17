FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntsman awards carbon monoxide, hydrogen supply contract to Air Products
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Huntsman awards carbon monoxide, hydrogen supply contract to Air Products

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Huntsman awards carbon monoxide and hydrogen supply contract to Air Products

* Co, Huntsman signed long-term agreement for co to build, own, operate new steam methane reformer and cold box in Geismar, Louisiana​

* The Air Products facilities will supply hydrogen, carbon monoxide and steam to Huntsman's Geismar operations​

* New facility to produce about 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day of co, 50 mmscfd of hydrogen, up to 50,000 pounds per hour of steam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

