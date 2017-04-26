FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.57
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Huntsman announces first quarter 2017 results; raises 2017 free cash flow target to over $450 million

* Q1 revenue $2.469 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.41 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huntsman corp - we now expect to generate more than $450 million of free cash flow in 2017

* Huntsman corp says are committed to an ipo or spin of our pigments business in summer of 2017

* Huntsman corp - we expect to spend approximately $380 million on capital expenditures in 2017 net of capital reimbursements. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

