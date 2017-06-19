June 19 Huntsman Corp-
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into
seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase
Bank, N.A - sec filing
* Huntsman Corp- amendment provides for permission to enter
into certain transactions in connection with anticipated ipo of
Venator Materials Plc
* Huntsman Corp - amendment also provides for permission to
consummate previously announced merger of co with unit of
clariant ltd
* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment
requires mandatory repayment of $450 million of existing term
loan indebtedness within 30 days of ipo
* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment allows
for incurrence of certain indebtedness of venator be held in
escrow pending ipo effectiveness
* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment permits
internal restructuring of pigments,additives assets,venator
assets in u.s. To non-guarantor restricted unit
* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment upon
occurrence of ipo, provides for designation of venator, its
units as unrestricted subsidiaries
