BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
July 3 Huntsworth Plc:
* Acquisition of entire share capital of Creative Engagement Group from funds managed by LDC and TCEG's management for total consideration of 24.7 mln stg
* Consideration of 24.7 mln stg will be financed through group's existing facilities
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FEDHA SP.Z O.O. REACHED 100 PCT IN THE COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20