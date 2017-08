April 13 (Reuters) - Huons Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof

* Says patent number is 10-2014-0168980

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AcfF4M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)