3 months ago
BRIEF-Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador

* Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel

* Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

