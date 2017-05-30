FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy sees 2017 production 320-335 MBOE/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* Sees 2017 production 320 - 335 mboe/day

* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced by $100 million to $2.5 - $2.6 billion

* Husky energy inc sees ‍free cash flow rising from about $750 million in 2017 to about $1.2 billion in 2021​

* Husky energy - sees 4.8 percent per year production growth, from about 320,000 - 335,000 BOE/day in 2017 to 390,000 - 400,000 BOE/day in 2021

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍expects to add 40,000 bbls/day of new thermal bitumen nameplate capacity over next five years

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍tucker thermal bitumen production expected to ramp up towards 30,000 bbls/day in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

