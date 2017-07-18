FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO sees 2017 margin roughly on 10 pct target
July 18, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO sees 2017 margin roughly on 10 pct target

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB CEO Kai Warn and CFO Jan Ytterberg to Reuters:

* ceo says expects f/y 2017 margin to land just below or just above the 10 percent margin target

* cfo says sees positive net currency translation and raw material costs effect of slightly above 200 million sek in 2017

* ceo says demand so far in q3 follows normal seasonal pattern

* ceo says sees consumer brands division sales growth of "a few odd percent" in 2017, other divisions closer to 5 percent growth

* ceo says consumer brands q2 year/year sales growth reflects a normalisation versus weak q2 2016 levels, and also the postponement of some orders from q1 to q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

