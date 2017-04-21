BRIEF-Husqvarna: more likely to reach margin target 2017 -CEO

April 21 (Reuters) - Husqvarna to Reuters:

* CEO Kai Warn: is, following strong q1, more confident will reach its 10 percent margin target 2017

* CFO Jan Ytterberg: sees 2017 net currency translation and raw material costs effect of around +200 million sek

* CEO: q2 overall demand looks promising with no indications so far in april of weak demand, says continental europe and north america looking good

* CEO: sees consumer brands sales "flat to a few odd percent" up in 2017, other divisions "closer to 5 percent" growth