7 hours ago
BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit in line with expectations
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
July 18, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit in line with expectations

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Q2 operating income increased 16% to sek 2,002m (1,729), corresponding to a margin of 15.3% (15.0).

* Says changes in exchange rates, net of raw material costs, positively impacted operating income by around sek 110m.

* Q2 net sales increased to sek 13,069m (11,504), corresponding to a currency adjusted* growth of 8%.

* Husqvarna ab says we will continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives to further strengthen our position

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q2 ebit was seen at 2,009 million sek, sales at 12,868 million

* The Consumer Brands Division continues to focus on margin improvement where cost and efficiency measures, in parallel to increased product development, remain imperative.

* However due to the challenging U.S. retail market, the previously anticipated margin improvement is now expected to be slower. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

