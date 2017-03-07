BRIEF-Husqvarna says to buy HTC Floor Grinding Solutions

March 7 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB
* Husqvarna Group to acquire HTC, strengthening its position in surface preparation
* Says HTC Floor Grinding Solutions, a part of HTC Group AB, headquartered in Soderkoping, Sweden is global market leader in floor grinding solutions
* Says sales in 2016 amounted to approximately SEK 380m
* Says impact on Husqvarna Group's earnings in 2017 will be limited
* Says HTC is currently owned by Polaris, a Nordic private equity company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)