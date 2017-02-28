BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Feb 28 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
* FY net profit hk$ 701 million versus hk$915 million
* recommends payment of a final dividend of 6.90 hk cents (2015: 9.00 hk cents) per share
* FY consolidated revenue hk$12.02 billion versus hk$ 22.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.