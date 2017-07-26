FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Possible disposal of fixed-line telecommunications business

* Company is in discussions with various independent third parties regarding possible transaction

* Noted certain reports in media relating to possible sale of co's Hong Kong fixed-line telecommunications business

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 am on 27 July 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2h27rst) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.