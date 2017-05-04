BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54

May 4 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp qtrly comparable systemwide revpar increased 4.7pct, including an increase of 2.7pct at comparable owned and leased hotels

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - board of directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - is on pace to add approximately 60 hotels in 2017 fiscal year

* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $123 million to $159 million, compared to previous expectation of $130 million to $166 million

* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $375 million, compared to previous expectation of $430 million

* Hyatt hotels corp qtrly comparable u.s. Hotel revpar increased 4.8pct