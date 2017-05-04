FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp qtrly comparable systemwide revpar increased 4.7pct, including an increase of 2.7pct at comparable owned and leased hotels

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - board of directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - is on pace to add approximately 60 hotels in 2017 fiscal year

* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $123 million to $159 million, compared to previous expectation of $130 million to $166 million

* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $375 million, compared to previous expectation of $430 million

* Hyatt hotels corp qtrly comparable u.s. Hotel revpar increased 4.8pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.