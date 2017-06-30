BRIEF-China Health Group says FY revenue hk$15 mln versus hk$ 23.7 mln
* Loss for year attributable hk$69.3 million versus loss of hk$73.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up medical indsutry buyout fund with partners worth up to 2 billion yuan
* Says it plans to set up venture capital fund with partner worth up to 300 million yuan
* Says its unit and partner plan to set up ch-gemstone capital innovprecise, L.P. With fund size of up to 50 million euros
* GE Renewable Energy announces agreement to provide Cube Hydro with aerating turbines