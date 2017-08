April 26 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* Hydro One chief financial officer accepts new role

* Hydro One Ltd - Michael Vels, chief financial officer, will be leaving hydro one effective May 19, 2017

* Hydro One Ltd - Michael Vels to assume position of executive vice president and chief financial officer of empire and wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc