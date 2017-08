BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 12 (Reuters) - Hydrogenics Corp:

* Hydrogenics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 104 percent to $8.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hydrogenics Corp - of backlog of $109.8 million, company expects to recognize $44.1 million in following 12 months as revenue

* Hydrogenics Corp - company ended Q1 of 2017 with backlog level at $109.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: