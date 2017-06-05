BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces results of investigation into low level presence of myclobutanil at co's facility​

June 5 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary says announces results of its investigation into low level presence of myclobutanil at company's facility

* Hydropothecary Corp- based on completion of investigation, company is expanding voluntary product recall announced on may 16, 2017

* hydropothecary-‍expanded recall to include 19 lots of dried medical cannabis grown before Sept 16, 2016 supplied between July 15, 2015 & march 24, 2017

* Hydropothecary Corp- as a result of investigation, company says voluntary pesticide management systems implemented in Sept 2016 have proven effective and that contamination occurred during an earlier period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: