BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Hydropothecary Corp
* The Hydropothecary Corporation announces Q3 2017 results
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly loss per share $0.17
* Hydropothecary Corp - revenue increased over 92% from $617K in Q3 of 2016 to $1.2M in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.