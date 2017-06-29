June 29 Hydropothecary Corp

* The Hydropothecary Corporation announces Q3 2017 results

* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly ‍realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter​

* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly loss per share $0.17

* Hydropothecary Corp - ‍revenue increased over 92% from $617K in Q3 of 2016 to $1.2M in Q3 of 2017​