May 24 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA SA:

* Q1 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 61.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2rU3lTz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)