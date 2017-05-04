May 4 Hypoport AG:

* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT rose by 29 percent to 7.0 million euros (Q1 2016: 5.4 million euros)

* Continue to expect revenue and earnings growth for 2017 as a whole to be just into double figures