6 months ago
BRIEF-Hyprop Investments posts six-month HEPS of 395.9 cents
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hyprop Investments posts six-month HEPS of 395.9 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd:

* Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* HY revenue 1.621 billion rand versus 1.479 billion rand year ago

* HY headline earnings per share 395.9 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago

* HY diluted headline earnings per share 391.2 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago

* Declared a dividend of 347.3 cents per share for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 ( period), an increase of 16.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

