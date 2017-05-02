UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc :
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 revenue $713.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $668.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Strong U.S. Dollar is expected to continue to have an unfavorable, but moderating, impact on EMEA results in 2017.
* Says Q1 bookings for Lift Truck Business were about 23,700 units, or about $550 million, compared to 23,500 units, or about $490 million last year
* Consolidated cash flow before financing activities expected to be positive,increase significantly in 2017 compared with 2016
* In 2017, global lift truck market is expected to grow modestly compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.