BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Q2 earnings per share $0.99

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 revenue $685.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $672.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - Q2 2017 bookings were about about $575 million, compared with about $500 million, in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly worldwide backlog about $820 million versus about $715 million, at June 30, 2016