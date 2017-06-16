Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says board approves to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat International Inc to $11.25 per share from $10.25 per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tuExT7
