Samsung SDI says Samsung Elec's head of memory business chosen as new CEO
SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korea's Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Tuesday that Jun Young-hyun, the head of memory business at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, has been chosen as its new CEO.
Feb 24 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says its Germany unit Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH wins bid for FIFA's communication network construction project for about 6.3 million euros ($6.66 million) in Russia Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l5nnGU Further company coverage:($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net loss of 100.8 million baht versus profit of 54.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.