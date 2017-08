April 4 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency

* Hyundai Motor China sales 56,026 vehicles in March, down 44.3 percent from year earlier - Yonhap

* Kia Motors China sales 16,006 vehicles in March, down 68 percent from year earlier - Yonhap Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)