UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications posts 13.3 pct rise in revenue
April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.
March 25 Hyvision System Inc :
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/En9G1W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.
* Toyota: Sees possibility of becoming mass producer of robots