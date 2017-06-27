BRIEF-Fountaine Pajot H1 operating income up at 2.8 million euros
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 27 I GRANDI VIAGGI SPA:
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 16.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET LOSS EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2tgHp9h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volkswagen AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating action reflects the greater clarity about the operational and financial effect of the diesel issue. Fitch acknowledges that risks of furt