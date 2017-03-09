BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Iamgold Corp:
* Iamgold Corp - has priced a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Iamgold Corp - notes bear interest at 7.00% per annum and are being issued at a price of 100% of their face amount
* "our four-year plan is to increase gold production to one million ounces and to significantly reduce costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.