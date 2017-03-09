March 9 Iamgold Corp:

* Iamgold Corp - has priced a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Iamgold Corp - notes bear interest at 7.00% per annum and are being issued at a price of 100% of their face amount

* "our four-year plan is to increase gold production to one million ounces and to significantly reduce costs"