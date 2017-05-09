FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 438% profit increase in Q1
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 438% profit increase in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp

* IAMGOLD's gross profit increases 438% in first quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $260.5 million

* Says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance

* Qtrly attributable gold production of 214,000 oz, up 23,000 ounces from Q1/16

* Q1 attributable gold production of 214,000 oz, up 23,000 ounces last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)

