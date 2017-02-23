BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 IAMGOLD Corp-
* Reports death of an employee this morning at its Westwood mine in Quebec
* Says deceased was discovered lying next to his parked equipment after night shift
* Says there were no indications of an accident or equipment failure
* Says Westwood's emergency response team was immediately deployed and provided emergency assistance
* Says government authorities are leading an investigation to determine cause of death
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy