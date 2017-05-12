FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iasis Healthcare reports Q2 revenue $843 million
May 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Iasis Healthcare reports Q2 revenue $843 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Iasis Healthcare Corp

* Iasis Healthcare announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $843 million

* Iasis healthcare corp- consolidated revenue for Q2 ended March 31, 2017, totaled $843.0 million, an increase of 2.6 pct compared to $821.3 million in prior year quarter

* Net earnings from continuing operations for Q2,totaled $1.3 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $10.4 million

* In process of converting to new integrated clinical and revenue cycle systems, which co expects to make significant investments through 2019 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

