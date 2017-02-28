FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Iberiabank announces agreement to buy Sabadell United Bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Iberiabank announces agreement to buy Sabadell United Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp:

* Iberiabank Corporation announces agreement to acquire Sabadell United Bank, N.A.

* Iberiabank Corp - deal for a stock and cash transaction valued at $1.025 billion

* Iberiabank Corp- deal accretive to EPS in 2018, 19%+ irr, and limited impact to tangible book value per share

* Iberiabank Corp says upon completion of acquisition, Sabadell United will be merged with and into Iberiabank

* Iberiabank Corp - IBKC will purchase Sabadell United for $803 million in cash and approximately 2.61 million IBKC shares

* Says will purchase sabadell united for $803 million in cash and approximately 2.61 million IBKC shares

* Iberiabank Corp - proposed acquisition of Sabadell United by IBKC has been approved by board of directors of IBKC and Banco Sabadell

* Says IBKC plans to use $280 million net proceeds of December 2016 common equity sale to support acquisition

* Iberiabank Corp - expects to finance cash portion of transaction, in part, through a public common stock offering of approximately $500 million

* Banco Sabadell will own approximately 4.9 percent of IBKC common stock at transaction close

* Iberiabank Corp - plans to use $280 million net proceeds of December 2016 common equity sale to support acquisition

* Iberiabank Corp - Banco Sabadell will own approximately 4.9 percent of IBKC common stock at transaction close

* Iberiabank-Deal expected to be neutral to IBKC's capital ratios, to be about 2% dilutive to tangible book value per share on a pro forma basis at closing

* Iberiabank Corp - estimated internal rate of return for transaction is expected to be approximately 19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.