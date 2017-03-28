FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Iberian announces joint processing agreement on White Caps Tailings project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Iberian Minerals Ltd

* Iberian announces joint processing agreement on White Caps Tailings project

* Its unit, Mineworx Technologies has entered into a binding letter of intent to form a joint venture with Coronet Metals Inc

* Under terms of deal, unit will apply exclusive license to utilize enviroleach technologies patent-pending, non-cyanide leach formula

* Under terms of agreement, coronet will provide all necessary funding for testing and project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

