April 27(Reuters) - IBJ Inc

* Says it received the judgment of first instance from Tokyo District Court, regarding contract disputes, on April 26

* Says it was ordered to pay 6.0 million yen and related interest of 6.0 percent per annum to a Tokyo-based company and to bear the lawsuit costs

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OmWRgn

