3 months ago
BRIEF-IBM says Cisco and Co security working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime​
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IBM says Cisco and Co security working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM says ‍Ccisco and IBM security are working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime​

* IBM says through this expanded collaboration, IBM's managed security services team will work with Cisco

* IBM - ‍in new collaboration, Cisco & IBM security will work closely together across products, services and threat intelligence for benefit of customers

* IBM says ‍ibm's resilient incident response platform to integrate with Cisco's threat grid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

