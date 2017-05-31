BRIEF-IBM says Cisco and Co security working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime​

May 31 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM says Ccisco and IBM security are working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime
* IBM says through this expanded collaboration, IBM's managed security services team will work with Cisco
* IBM - in new collaboration, Cisco & IBM security will work closely together across products, services and threat intelligence for benefit of customers
* IBM says ibm's resilient incident response platform to integrate with Cisco's threat grid