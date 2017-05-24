FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ibstock says expectations for full year remain unchanged
May 24, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ibstock says expectations for full year remain unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc:

* "Group has shown encouraging trading momentum in first four months of 2017"

* UK brick sales continued to progress in first 4 months of 2017 mainly reflecting good volume growth into new build residential market

* Price increases by sales channel achieved in line with expectations with average pricing year to date reflecting increased new housing volumes

* Board expects another year of progress for group and its expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Market fundamentals in uk remain robust with demand for new housing continuing to underpin activity levels in both clay and concrete businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

