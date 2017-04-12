BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Ibuynew Group Ltd:
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
* Entitlement offer is being offered at a price of a$0.003 per share
* Rights issue to raise approximately $2.032 million
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago