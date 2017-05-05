May 5 IC Immobilien Holding AG:

* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich

* New tenant is Henley Business School GmbH, which is opening its new school in Munich as a second location in Germany alongside Frankfurt am Main Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)