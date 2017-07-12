FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Potash says ‍pursuing a lawsuit to unwind dilutive financing undertaken by Cartesian Capital​
July 12, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-IC Potash says ‍pursuing a lawsuit to unwind dilutive financing undertaken by Cartesian Capital​

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp

* IC Potash Corp - ‍pursuing a lawsuit in state of Colorado to unwind a very dilutive financing undertaken by Cartesian Capital​

* IC Potash Corp - was recently served with lawsuit commenced by Cartesian 2 of principals on behalf of Cartesian investors in state of New York

* IC Potash Corp - the New York lawsuit alleges that, IC Potash withheld certain information from Cartesian and delayed contractual decisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

