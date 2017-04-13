BRIEF-Icade announces acquisition of two clinics by Icade Sante

April 13 (Reuters) - Icade SA:

* Icade announces the acquisition of two clinics by Icade Sante

* The two clinics are subject to 12-year leases with no break options

* Icade Sante has now a portfolio of 97 assets, including 4 projects under development.

* Icade Sante acquired Ormeau MSO Polyclinic in Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrenees) from the Medipole Partenaires Group, for a total of 43 million euros ($45.7 million) (including duties)

* Icade Sante acquired Helios disability care home in Saint-Germe (Gers) for 9.7 million euros (including duties), in partnership with the Clinipole Group from Montpellier Source text: bit.ly/2p0PQEc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)