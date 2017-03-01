FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises to sell Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 1, 2017 / 11:04 PM / in 7 months

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises to sell Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort

* Icahn Enterprises Lp - sale does not include former Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino in Atlantic City, which IEP continues to own and market for sale

* Icahn Enterprises Lp - agreement to sell former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort to a group of investors led by Hard Rock International

* Sale is subject to customary closing conditions but is not subject to any financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.