BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises to sell Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort

March 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort

* Icahn Enterprises Lp - sale does not include former Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino in Atlantic City, which IEP continues to own and market for sale

* Icahn Enterprises Lp - agreement to sell former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort to a group of investors led by Hard Rock International

* Sale is subject to customary closing conditions but is not subject to any financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: