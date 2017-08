April 20 (Reuters) - Icar Asia Ltd

* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln

* Strong increases in paid accounts up 25% year-on-year in total in March

* "in Q2 of year we will look to take a larger step into new car space"